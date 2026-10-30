Centre extends CAPF deployment in Delhi ahead of INDIA bloc rally

The Centre has extended the deployment of 270 CAPF companies in Delhi until 16 November, marking the third extension this month

The decision comes ahead of the INDIA bloc’s 1 November rally and amid concerns over possible flash protests during the festival season

The forces will assist Delhi Police, which sought the extension and will coordinate their deployment

The Centre has extended the deployment of 270 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies in Delhi until 16 November ahead of the INDIA bloc’s rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday and the possibility of sudden protests by certain groups, official sources said on Thursday.

This is the third extension granted this month for the forces, which were initially brought to the capital to assist with security during protests organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

The Ministry of Home Affairs approved their continued deployment from 31 October to 16 November following a request from Delhi Police, the sources told PTI. Besides preparations for the Opposition rally, the decision takes into account possible “flash protests” and law-and-order requirements during the ongoing festival season.