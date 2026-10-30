Centre extends CAPF deployment in Delhi ahead of INDIA bloc rally
Third extension keeps 270 companies in the capital until 16 November amid concerns over flash protests and festival security
The Centre has extended the deployment of 270 CAPF companies in Delhi until 16 November, marking the third extension this month
The decision comes ahead of the INDIA bloc’s 1 November rally and amid concerns over possible flash protests during the festival season
The forces will assist Delhi Police, which sought the extension and will coordinate their deployment
The Centre has extended the deployment of 270 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies in Delhi until 16 November ahead of the INDIA bloc’s rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday and the possibility of sudden protests by certain groups, official sources said on Thursday.
This is the third extension granted this month for the forces, which were initially brought to the capital to assist with security during protests organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).
The Ministry of Home Affairs approved their continued deployment from 31 October to 16 November following a request from Delhi Police, the sources told PTI. Besides preparations for the Opposition rally, the decision takes into account possible “flash protests” and law-and-order requirements during the ongoing festival season.
Delhi Police will coordinate the deployment of the central forces, which have been placed at its disposal, the sources said.
The Congress has called a ‘Chalo Dilli March’ under the INDIA bloc banner to protest against what it describes as “vote chori”, or vote theft. The march will culminate at Ramlila Maidan in central Delhi on 1 November.
The force deployment includes personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force, Rapid Action Force, Border Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Sashastra Seema Bal and Central Industrial Security Force. Women personnel units are also part of the contingent.
A CAPF company has a sanctioned strength of 100 personnel, although its effective operational strength is generally around 70–72.
The deployment follows a series of demonstrations in the capital over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. On 9 October, CJP protesters demanded the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the exercise. Opposition parties subsequently held protests raising the same demand.
The CJP also organised a ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ demonstration on 16 October and has extended its support to the forthcoming INDIA bloc protest.
With PTI inputs