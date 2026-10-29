Meira Kumar to chair INDIA bloc’s ‘public impeachment’ of CEC on 30 Oct

Meira Kumar chairs the INDIA bloc’s symbolic proceedings against CEC Gyanesh Kumar on 30 October.

Kharge moves the ‘motion’, while Rahul Gandhi delivers the concluding remarks.

Opposition parties cite alleged vote theft and irregularities in the electoral roll revision.

Former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar will chair the INDIA bloc’s symbolic ‘public impeachment’ of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on 30 October, with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge moving the ‘motion’ and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi delivering the concluding remarks before it is adopted, sources said on Thursday, 29 October.

INDIA bloc leaders met at Kharge’s residence in New Delhi to finalise the proceedings, which the opposition intends to hold as a protest over alleged ‘vote chori (theft)’.

Congress general-secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh and K.C. Venugopal, senior Congress leader Meira Kumar, TMC’s Derek O’Brien, Samajwadi Party’s Harendra Malik, JMM’s Mahua Maji and CPI(M)’s John Brittas, among others, attended the meeting.

Speaking to media in Bengaluru, Kharge said the Opposition’s protest would continue over the alleged “vote theft and the mischief” carried out by the CEC.

“We are protesting against that and will continue to do so. All parties are supporting us. Even tomorrow, there is mock Parliament and on 1 November, we are having this rally and people from across the country are coming. We will fight. In a democracy, if you don’t fight, people will not be awakened,” the Congress president said.

After the meeting, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Khera said leaders had discussed the details of the ‘public impeachment’. “Most of the INDIA bloc leaders were present and we went through all the points on how to proceed with the public impeachment,” he said.