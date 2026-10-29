'Don't worry about lathis': Rahul urges public to join 'Chalo Dilli' march

Rahul Gandhi urges students and the public to join the INDIA bloc’s 1 November march in Delhi.

Opposition leaders allege electoral fraud and demand chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

INDIA bloc plans ‘public impeachment’ proceeding against the CEC ahead of Ramlila Maidan rally.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, 29 October urged people to join the Opposition INDIA bloc’s 1 November ‘Chalo Delhii’ march, asking them not to fear the "police or their lathis".

Gandhi asserted that the BJP "will not have the guts to try any of their antics", as he called on student groups, irrespective of their political affiliations, to participate in the march at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.

The Congress leader said the march was aimed at saving democracy, ending "vote chori (theft)" and protecting the Constitution.

In a video posted on X, Gandhi described the protest as a singular movement for the nation. "The 'Chalo Delhi' Ramlila March is a march to save democracy, to put an end to the theft of votes, and to protect the Constitution," he said. "This is not a march for any single political party; it is a march for the very soul of India."

"To all those who are fed up with Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Gyanesh Kumar, and everyone who wishes to save democracy and defend the Constitution, I invite you all to join," Gandhi said. "Don't worry about the police, don't worry about lathis — the BJP will not have the guts to try any of their antics. Come march with us — we will walk together to protect the Constitution, to protect the Indian nation."