‘Votes stolen at the highest level’: Rahul Gandhi sharpens attack on Gyanesh Kumar, attends Jan Sunwai

Rahul Gandhi attends Jan Sunwai in Trilokpuri alleging illegal removal of 416 voters from four booths in Trilokpuri during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls

The LoP reiterates that opposition will continue to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar until he resigns or PM Narendra Modi removes him

Gandhi says ECI is evading accountability, sidelining the poor by depriving them of their electoral rights and accuses Modi government of trying to build a “new India” favouring billionaires

As protests against 'vote chori' gather momentum across the country, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, 27 October, stepped up his attack on Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that “votes were stolen from the highest level”.

At a 'Jan Sunwai' (public hearing) in Trilokpuri, east Delhi, the Congress leader also heard grievances by residents on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral polls.

Addressing the gathering, Gandhi accused the CEC of evading questions raised by the Opposition and reiterated the demand for his resignation.

“We have raised questions with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, but he refuses to answer. We will not stop. The Opposition will continue its fight until Gyanesh Kumar resigns or Prime Minister Narendra Modi removes him,” he said.

Saying that crores of people across the country were being deprived of their right to vote, Gandhi alleged that poor people were being systematically removed from electoral rolls.