ASI gets 10 more days to submit survey report of Gyanvapi mosque complex

The Varanasi district court on Saturday, 18 November gave 10 more days to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to submit its scientific survey report of the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

The ASI was earlier given time till 17 November to submit the report but on Friday, its counsel sought 15 more days from the court.

According to the counsel for the Hindu side Madan Mohan Yadav, the ASI sought more time due to non-availability of the technical report.

While hearing the matter on Saturday, District Judge A K Vishvesh asked the ASI to submit its report by 28 November. The ASI carried out scientific survey of the Gyanvapi premises, located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, to determine whether the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.