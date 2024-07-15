ASI submits Bhojshala survey report to Madhya Pradesh HC; hearing on Jul 22

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Monday submitted its scientific survey report of the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula mosque complex to the Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

ASI counsel Himanshu Joshi handed over the report, which runs into more than 2,000 pages, to the HC's registry. "I have submitted the report. The HC will hear the case on 22 July," Joshi told PTI over phone.

On 11 March, the HC had ordered the ASI to conduct a scientific survey of the complex in the state's Dhar district on an application by Hindu Front for Justice, and had given the premier agency six weeks for the task. The ASI, which started the survey on 22 March, approached the HC twice to seek extensions on the deadline.

On 29 April, the HC had given ASI eight more weeks to complete the survey and had asked it to submit the report by 2 July. However, the agency had moved a plea seeking a four week-extension.