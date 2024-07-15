ASI submits Bhojshala survey report to Madhya Pradesh HC; hearing on Jul 22
Hindus consider the Bhojshala a temple to goddess Saraswati, while Muslims call it Kamal Maula mosque
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Monday submitted its scientific survey report of the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula mosque complex to the Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court.
ASI counsel Himanshu Joshi handed over the report, which runs into more than 2,000 pages, to the HC's registry. "I have submitted the report. The HC will hear the case on 22 July," Joshi told PTI over phone.
On 11 March, the HC had ordered the ASI to conduct a scientific survey of the complex in the state's Dhar district on an application by Hindu Front for Justice, and had given the premier agency six weeks for the task. The ASI, which started the survey on 22 March, approached the HC twice to seek extensions on the deadline.
On 29 April, the HC had given ASI eight more weeks to complete the survey and had asked it to submit the report by 2 July. However, the agency had moved a plea seeking a four week-extension.
On 4 July, the HC ordered the ASI to present by 15 July the complete report of the nearly three-month survey on the premises of the 11th-century monument, the subject of a dispute between Hindus and Muslims.
The Hindu community considers the Bhojshala a temple to Vagdevi (goddess Saraswati), while the Muslim side calls it Kamal Maula mosque. The ASI had issued an order on 7 April 2003 concerning access to the monument after a controversy erupted. As per the order, which has been in place for 21 years, Hindus are allowed to worship in Bhojshala on Tuesdays, while Muslims can offer namaz on Fridays. The Hindu Front for Justice has challenged this arrangement in its petition.
On 1 April, the Supreme Court refused to stay the scientific survey of the bhojshala but said no action should be taken without its permission on the outcome of the exercise. The apex court's direction came on a plea filed by the Maulana Kamaluddin Welfare Society challenging the 11 March order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on the scientific survey.