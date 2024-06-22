Bhojshala: 'Sanatan dharma' idols found per Hindus; Muslim side disputes

A Hindu leader on Saturday, 22 June, claimed idols related to Sanatan Dharma had been found during the court mandated scientific survey of the Bhojshala–Kamal Maula Masjid complex in Dhar in Madhya Pradesh, though the Muslim side in the dispute asserted these were being retrieved from a hut and must not be made part of the findings.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court, on 11 March, directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to carry out a 'scientific survey' of the Bhojshala complex, a medieval-era monument that Hindus believe is a temple of Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati) and the Muslim community calls Kamal Maula Mosque.

Saturday was the 93rd day of the survey.

"During the survey, a Vasuki Naag made of stone was found at the same place where Shri Krishna idol was found three days back. A total of nine remains associated with the Sanatan Dharma, including an idol of Lord Shankar (Mahadev) and a kalash, were found at the same place, in the north-eastern part of the complex. The ASI has preserved them," Bhojshala Mukti Yagya convener Gopal Sharma said.

However, Kamal Maula Welfare Society president Abdul Samad said the idols and stone items were coming from a hut-type structure built on the northern side, where the parts of the old building were kept and work is being done to remove it.