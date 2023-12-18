ASI submits Gyanvapi report in Varanasi court, next hearing on 21 Dec

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Monday submitted a survey report in a sealed cover on the 17th-century Gyanvapi mosque complex in a Varanasi district court, which scheduled the next hearing for 21 December.

Advocate Madan Mohan Yadav, who is representing the Hindu petitioners, said, "The report a in sealed cover was placed before the court by the ASI's standing counsel Amit Srivastava."

The survey was ordered by the court after the petitioners claimed the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing temple. Four senior ASI officials were also present in court when the report was submitted. The ASI was given multiple extensions to complete the survey.

Yadav said, "The court has fixed 21 December to open the sealed report and submit its copies to the advocates of either side. The Muslim side made a plea before the court to not make the survey report public. We countered this plea by requesting the court to make it public."

The ASI carried out a 'scientific survey' of the Gyanvapi premises, located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, to determine whether the mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.

The survey was conducted on the direction of the district court's 21 July order, which mentioned the need to examine beneath the mosque's domes, the cellars, and the western wall.

It said the ASI should also examine the plinth and pillars to determine the age and nature of the building. The court had asked the ASI to ensure that there is no damage to the structure standing on the disputed land.

The court also ordered the ASI director to conduct a detailed scientific investigation by using GPR (ground penetrating radar), dating methods, and other modern techniques.