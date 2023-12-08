HC reserves judgment in Gyanvapi mosque case

The Allahabad High Court reserved its judgment on Friday in a petition challenging the maintainability of a suit seeking "restoration" of a temple at the site of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agrawal reserved the judgment after hearing the counsel for the parties. The future date in the case will be decided by the court.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee of Varanasi as well as the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board have challenged the maintainability of the original suit filed in the matter in 1991 in the Varanasi district court.

The suit seeks restoration of an ancient temple at the site where the Gyanvapi mosque currently stands. It has been claimed in the suit that the mosque was a part of the temple.