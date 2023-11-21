Gyanvapi case: Objection filed against lawyer’s plea

Plaintiff Shailendra Kumar Pathak Vyas has filed an objection in the Varanasi district court against an application filed by advocate Vijay Shankar Rastogi on 8 November, urging it to make him a party in the civil suit that seeks appointment of a district magistrate, or any other suitable person, as the receiver of a cellar on the southern side of the Gyanvapi mosque.

The court will hear the case on Tuesday.

Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, counsel for the plaintiff, said: “An objection has been filed in the Varanasi district court against the application filed by advocate Vijay Shankar Rastogi for becoming a party in the civil suit.”

Chaturvedi said he prayed to the court to reject the application.