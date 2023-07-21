Asian Games trials exemption to Phogat, Punia: HC to pronounce order on Saturday

The court, however, observed that it cannot be said that the selection committee was acting against national interest and asked the petitioners if the selection was so "perverse" that it warranted its interference.

"Crux of the matter is that you cannot say that the committee which did the selection is acting against the national interest and that the persons who have been selected are so novice," Justice Prasad said.

"At the end of the day, there is a committee. There are six persons (in the committee). Assuming two are not there, four have said they (selected players) are sufficient. Why should the court interfere in (Article) 226 (proceedings) in a matter of sports wherein a decision has been taken and you can't say decision so unless it so perverse that the decision of the country will be jeopardised," the judge asked.

The ad-hoc panel counsel said the court's jurisdiction to interfere was limited in the present case.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, appearing for the Centre, had on Thursday informed the court that the the selection policy itself provides for an exemption to certain category of players. Advocate Anil Soni also appeared for the central government.

According to WFI guidelines, the selection trials in all weight categories are mandatory. However, the selection committee will have the discretion to select the iconic players such as medallists of Olympic or World Championship without trial provided it has been recommended by the Chief Coach or Foreign Expert.