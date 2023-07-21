Delhi HC to pass judgement on Vinesh, Bajrang direct entry to Asian Games

The Delhi High Court on Friday said that it will pronounce its judgement on July 22 on a plea by Under-20 World Champion Antim Panghal and Under-23 Asian Champion Sujeet Kalkal, who have challenged the direct entry given to wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia in Asian Games, exempting them from the trials.

Justice Subramonium Prasad, who was hearing the arguments, reserved his order and said that he will pronounce it on Saturday.

It is to be noted that the trials will end on Sunday.

However, the judge said that he will not deal with the issue of who is a "better wrestler".