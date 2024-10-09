Asia‘s largest imaging Cherenkov telescope inaugurated in Ladakh

The Major Atmospheric Cherenkov Experiment (MACE) observatory, the largest imaging Cherenkov telescope in Asia, has been inaugurated at Hanle in Ladakh, giving a boost to scientific research.

Located at an altitude of 4,300 metres, it is also the highest of its kind telescope in the world, a statement said here on Tuesday.

It was inaugurated on October 4 by Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) secretary Ajit Kumar Mohanty.

The telescope has been indigenously built by the Mumbai-based Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) with support from the Electronics Corporation of India Ltd (ECIL) and other Indian industry partners.

The inauguration of MACE observatory was a part of the platinum jubilee year celebrations of the DAE.