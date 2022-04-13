Assam: 13 dead after consuming poisonous mushroom

He said several others are currently undergoing treatment.



Dihingia said 35 people belonging to the tea garden community from eastern Assam's Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar and Tinsukia districts were admitted at the AMCH in the the last five days as they fell sick after consuming the mushroom. Of the 35 admitted, 13 have died in the last 24 hours.



He said that every year, many people fall sick after consuming wild mushroom, and some of them often succumb to their illness.