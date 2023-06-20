Assam BJP leader arrested for thrashing couple who didn't attend Nadda's rally

The lady has been injured seriously and is undergoing treatment.



Meanwhile, Tomas Sangam said: "Bora also thrashed me when I was returning to my home from the market. I tried to explain to him that as we both are daily labourers, we cannot afford to miss our work. But he continued beating me."



Following a complaint lodged by the couple at the Gaurisagar police station, the BJP youth leader was arrested. Police said that further investigation into the matter is underway.