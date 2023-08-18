Assam BJP leader upset over delimitation, attacks CM Himanta

A prominent member of the Assam BJP, four-time former MP Rajen Gohain has resigned on Friday from his position as chairperson of the cabinet-level Assam Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Limited while taking a swipe at the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Gohain, a former minister of state for the Union, has a significant history in Assam politics.

He had served as the Central Assam’s Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency since 1999, winning four consecutive terms up until 2014 before being refused the party's ticket in 2019.

The former union minister voiced his displeasure with the recent delimitation procedure that led to portions of the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency being included in the recently created Kaziranga Lok Sabha Constituency.