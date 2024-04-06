Assam BJP gets show-cause notice for violating model code of conduct
BJP violates the MCC by distributing application forms in the name of conducting a socio-economic survey, says CPI(M)
Assam chief electoral officer has issued a show cause notice to the ruling BJP over the allegation of violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), raised by the CPI(M). The Congress also submitted a written complaint on the same matter before the CEO’s office on Friday, 6 April.
The notice was served based on a complaint filed by the secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Assam unit, who alleged that the ruling party has been distributing forms in their parliamentary constituencies across the northeastern state during their campaign in the name of a socioeconomic survey with the intention of increasing the number of beneficiaries under a government-sponsored scheme.
According to the allegation levelled by the CPI(M), the BJP violated the MCC by distributing application forms in the name of conducting a socio-economic survey with a promise to expand eligible families under the ‘Orunodoi’ scheme.
CPI(M) has alleged that the forms which are being distributed have photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma promising people schemes, which is a policy matter of the state government and in direct violation of the MCC.
The CEO’s office said while generic electoral promises are allowed, “specific surveys, form distribution, and data collection make the design transactional and are in the nature of inducement of the electors," which is a prohibited activity.
The election officer in the notice issued on 5 April, wrote, “On the basis of a prima facie scrutiny, it appears that these forms bearing the symbol and photographs of star campaigners of your party are violative of the Model Code of Conduct guidelines; and now, therefore, you are hereby called upon to show cause in writing as to why appropriate action for violation of Model Code of Conduct should not be taken against you.”
The notice has been issued to the president of the state BJP unit, seeking a response by 10 am on 8 April. “In the event of no response from your side within 72 hours, i.e. before 10 am of 8 April 2024, it will be presumed that you have nothing to say in this matter and this office will take the necessary action in the matter without making any further reference to you,” the officer wrote.
There has been no response from the BJP regarding the election officer’s notice yet.
According to the complaint filed with the CEO, the BJP has been distributing forms in the name of a socioeconomic survey with a promise to expand eligible families under the state government’s Orunodoi scheme.
The ‘Orunodoi’ or Arunodoi scheme was launched on 2 October 2020. Under the scheme, monetary benefits have been envisaged for more than 240,000 poor households in the state.
Under the scheme, the state government promises to deposit Rs.1,250 monthly into the bank account of a one-woman member of a family from the economically weaker sections of society.
It is to be noted that CM Sarma, while launching his campaign for the coming Lok Sabha polls in Karimganj on 18 March said that simultaneously with the election campaigns, the BJP will conduct a socioeconomic survey to identify the needs of common people, which will be fulfilled by 2026.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines