Assam BJP gets show-cause notice for violating model code of conduct

Assam chief electoral officer has issued a show cause notice to the ruling BJP over the allegation of violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), raised by the CPI(M). The Congress also submitted a written complaint on the same matter before the CEO’s office on Friday, 6 April.

The notice was served based on a complaint filed by the secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Assam unit, who alleged that the ruling party has been distributing forms in their parliamentary constituencies across the northeastern state during their campaign in the name of a socioeconomic survey with the intention of increasing the number of beneficiaries under a government-sponsored scheme.

According to the allegation levelled by the CPI(M), the BJP violated the MCC by distributing application forms in the name of conducting a socio-economic survey with a promise to expand eligible families under the ‘Orunodoi’ scheme.

CPI(M) has alleged that the forms which are being distributed have photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma promising people schemes, which is a policy matter of the state government and in direct violation of the MCC.

The CEO’s office said while generic electoral promises are allowed, “specific surveys, form distribution, and data collection make the design transactional and are in the nature of inducement of the electors," which is a prohibited activity.

The election officer in the notice issued on 5 April, wrote, “On the basis of a prima facie scrutiny, it appears that these forms bearing the symbol and photographs of star campaigners of your party are violative of the Model Code of Conduct guidelines; and now, therefore, you are hereby called upon to show cause in writing as to why appropriate action for violation of Model Code of Conduct should not be taken against you.”