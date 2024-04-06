Won't allow BJP's communal politics to take root in Kerala: Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday, 6 April, that the Left will not allow the communal politics of the BJP to take root in the state and ensure that the saffron party does not win a single seat in the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing the media in Alappuzha, Vijayan said the Left will overcome the challenges posed by the Sangh Parivar to the nation and its people and will work towards ousting them from power.

"We are contesting this election with an aim of bringing down the BJP from power, and that's why we have actively joined the anti-BJP front at the national level. We would like to make one thing clear. The BJP will not only face defeat in all 20 seats; they will even fail to secure the second position in any constituency this time," Vijayan said.

"The Left parties seek votes from the people to uproot the BJP, which has been implementing dangerous policies in the country," he added.