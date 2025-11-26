Assam CM calls Zubeen Garg’s death “murder”; SIT files charges against seven
Himanta Biswa Sarma dismissed demands for a CBI probe, stating that the SIT’s work is thorough; Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi reacted seeking details of the mastermind
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday declared in the state assembly that celebrated singer Zubeen Garg’s death in Singapore was a “plain and simple murder,” alleging that one person committed the act while others abetted it. He said four to five individuals are being booked in connection with the case, which has already seen seven arrests.
Speaking during an adjournment motion allowed by the assembly, Sarma, who also serves as the state’s home minister, said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing Garg’s death has added murder charges under Section 103 to the case. “This is a watertight investigation. The motive behind the crime will shock the people of the state,” he said, hinting at financial disputes.
The CM outlined that the investigation traces back eight years, before the COVID-19 pandemic, and emphasized that the SIT will ensure no one who betrayed Garg goes unpunished. He noted that the post-mortem conducted in Singapore has been “by and large endorsed” by experts at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, and the final report is based on both examinations.
Sarma dismissed demands for a CBI probe, stating that the SIT’s work is thorough. He also signalled support in the assembly for posthumously awarding Garg the Bharat Ratna.
Opposition Reactions
The announcement drew sharp criticism from opposition parties. Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi questioned the Chief Minister’s claim, asking who the “real mastermind” behind Garg’s murder was.
“People in Assam have lost faith in the Chief Minister, and they know he will not ensure justice for Zubeen Garg,” Gogoi said. He accused Sarma of creating confusion and dividing public sentiment following the singer’s death.
Tanvir Sadiq of the National Conference and other local leaders echoed concerns, stressing that transparency and timely disclosure are essential. Several Congress MLAs staged a brief walkout during the proceedings, protesting the handling of the discussion. Independent legislator Akhil Gogoi was suspended for attempting to enter the Well of the House with a protest poster.
Sarma defended the SIT, stressing that 252 witnesses have been examined and 29 items seized. “Judgment is the work of the court, but for justice to Zubeen Garg, let us not demoralise the officers before the chargesheet is filed,” he said.
The singer, who died on September 19 while swimming in Singapore during the 4th North East India Festival, was initially the subject of a case under culpable homicide, criminal conspiracy, and death by negligence. Following the SIT’s preliminary probe, murder charges were added within three days to prevent accused individuals from seeking bail.
Sarma indicated that the chargesheet, expected in December, will also examine angles of negligence, criminal breach of trust, and other related matters. The Chief Minister urged public patience, insisting that the probe is comprehensive and aimed at delivering justice while dismissing allegations of procedural lapses.
The SIT continues its investigation into the singer’s death, seeking to uncover the full chain of responsibility behind the alleged crime, while Assam’s political landscape remains sharply divided over the handling of the case.
With PTI Inputs
