Assam CM calls Zubeen Garg’s death “murder”; SIT files charges against seven

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday declared in the state assembly that celebrated singer Zubeen Garg’s death in Singapore was a “plain and simple murder,” alleging that one person committed the act while others abetted it. He said four to five individuals are being booked in connection with the case, which has already seen seven arrests.

Speaking during an adjournment motion allowed by the assembly, Sarma, who also serves as the state’s home minister, said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing Garg’s death has added murder charges under Section 103 to the case. “This is a watertight investigation. The motive behind the crime will shock the people of the state,” he said, hinting at financial disputes.

The CM outlined that the investigation traces back eight years, before the COVID-19 pandemic, and emphasized that the SIT will ensure no one who betrayed Garg goes unpunished. He noted that the post-mortem conducted in Singapore has been “by and large endorsed” by experts at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, and the final report is based on both examinations.

Sarma dismissed demands for a CBI probe, stating that the SIT’s work is thorough. He also signalled support in the assembly for posthumously awarding Garg the Bharat Ratna.

Opposition Reactions

The announcement drew sharp criticism from opposition parties. Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi questioned the Chief Minister’s claim, asking who the “real mastermind” behind Garg’s murder was.