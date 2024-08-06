Assam CM engages only in Hindu-Muslim politics: Congress

Blaming Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for indulging in "Hindu-Muslim politics", Congress state chief Bhupen Kumar Borah on Monday, 5 August, said people are not interested in the “communal agenda” of the BJP.

During an interaction with reporters in Guwahati, he said that the united opposition of 18 parties in Assam has decided to continue their alliance till the assembly polls in 2026, and that it will contest every election as a single bloc in the next two years.

"The CM engages only in Hindu-Muslim politics. However, the people of Assam are not at all interested in such a communal agenda, which was proven during the Lok Sabha elections," Borah said.

Sarma had on Sunday said his government would soon introduce a law for life imprisonment in cases of 'love jihad'. He also said several measures have been initiated to protect the land rights and government jobs for indigenous people from a "particular community".