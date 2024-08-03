Kuki MLAs to PM: CRPF in place of Assam Rifles may cause rise in violence

Amidst ongoing ethnic clashes in Manipur, 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging his intervention to ensure that the Assam Rifles continues to secure sensitive areas.

The MLAs expressed grave concerns that replacing the Assam Rifles with a new force "lacking comparable knowledge of the terrain or the people" could exacerbate the violence. They also lauded Assam Rifles as a "neutral force" and condemned its proposed replacement with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as a "sinister design".

This appeal follows reports that two Assam Rifles battalions, currently stationed in Kangvai and Kangpokpi, are set to be replaced by the CRPF.

"We have learned of plans to withdraw the 9th and 22nd Battalions of the Assam Rifles from their critical positions in Kangvai and Kangpokpi. This decision to replace these battalions with the CRPF at such a crucial time is nothing short of a sinister design," the legislators stated in their memorandum.