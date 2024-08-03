Fresh violence erupts in Manipur’s Jiribam less than 24 hours after Meitei-Hmar agreement

Shots were fired and an abandoned house was torched in Manipur's Jiribam, triggering fresh tensions within a day of the Meitei and Hmar communities reaching an agreement to make efforts to restore normalcy in the district, officials said on Saturday, 3 August.

An abandoned house in Lalpani village was torched by armed men on Friday night, 2 August they said.

"It is an isolated settlement consisting of few Meitei houses, and most of those were abandoned after violence broke out in the district. Miscreants, who are yet to be identified, took advantage of security lapses in the area to commit the arson," an official said.

The armed men also fired several rounds of shells and gunshots, targetting the village, he said.

Security forces were rushed to the area following the incident, he added.

Representatives of the Meitei and Hmar communities reached an agreement in a meeting held at a CRPF facility in adjoining Assam's Cachar on Thursday, 1 August.

The meeting was moderated by Jiribam district administration, Assam Rifles and CRPF personnel. Representatives of the Thadou, Paite and Mizo communities of the district were also present in the meeting.