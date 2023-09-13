Assam CM Himanta Sarma’s wife received Rs 10 crore of grant meant for farmers: Congress

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, who owns a media company, has received Rs 10 crore as a grant from the Modi government under the Kisan Sampada Yojna, alleges Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters in Delhi, Vallabh alleged that Riniki Bhuyan Sarma bought 50 bighas of agricultural land at Darigaji village in Nagaon district, but within a short period had converted the land into industrial land. This enabled her to get the grant of Rs 10 crore under the Kisan Sampada Yojna, later renamed the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana.

“After its new classification as industrial land, Pride East Entertainments Pvt Ltd applied for (the) government grant to the ministry of food processing, Government of India, and received the grant of Rs 10 crore,” said Vallabh.