Assam CM Himanta Sarma’s wife received Rs 10 crore of grant meant for farmers: Congress
Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, who owns a media company, bought a piece of agricultural land and then changed its usage in the revenue records, alleges Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, who owns a media company, has received Rs 10 crore as a grant from the Modi government under the Kisan Sampada Yojna, alleges Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh.
Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters in Delhi, Vallabh alleged that Riniki Bhuyan Sarma bought 50 bighas of agricultural land at Darigaji village in Nagaon district, but within a short period had converted the land into industrial land. This enabled her to get the grant of Rs 10 crore under the Kisan Sampada Yojna, later renamed the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana.
“After its new classification as industrial land, Pride East Entertainments Pvt Ltd applied for (the) government grant to the ministry of food processing, Government of India, and received the grant of Rs 10 crore,” said Vallabh.
According to the information shared by Pride East Entertainments Pvt Ltd on its website, the entertainment company was 'incorporated under the Companies Act 1956'.
With a reach of 100 million, Pride East claims to 'showcase the entire North-East India in the national arena with a pan-India presence available in all DTH platforms'.
The 12-year-old company claims to have produced 100-plus serials and runs five channels.
“Is this the model to double farmers' income, where money allocated for a scheme dedicated for farmers was distributed as grant to a company associated with the Assam CM’s wife?” asked Vallabh.
Launched in 2017, the three main objectives of the Kisan Sampada Yojna are:
Creation of modern infrastructure for food processing, mega food parks/clusters and individual units
To create effective backward and forward linkages — linking farmers, processors and markets
To create robust supply chain infrastructure for perishables
Taking a jibe at the Modi government, the Congress spokesperson asked, “Is this kind of scheme available for the crores of unemployed youth of our country?”
“On the one side, farmers earned Rs 27 a day from cultivation in 2018–19 and on other side, Rs 10 crore which was originally allocated for farmers was given as grant to a media company associated with the wife of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma — why?” asked Vallabh.
