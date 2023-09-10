Over 81,000 farmers deemed ineligible for PM-Kisan scheme in Bihar

Over 81,000 farmers have been deemed ineligible for the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme in Bihar, and the government has asked state-owned banks to expedite the process of collecting refunds from them, a senior official said.

These farmers were found disentitled for the central government programme on account of paying income tax and other reasons, he said.

“After proper scrutiny, a total 81,595 farmers (45,879 income tax payees since 2020 and 35,716 for other reasons) have been identified as ineligible beneficiaries in Bihar. The state’s agriculture department has asked all the banks concerned to expedite the process of collecting the refund amount worth around Rs 81.6 crore from the farmers,” Alok Ranjan Ghosh, Director (Agriculture), told PTI.

At a recent meeting of the State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC), senior officials were asked to accord top priority to initiating the process of the collection, he said.