Assam Congress seeks CBI probe into Tezpur University VC over corruption charges
CLP writes to CBI citing financial and administrative irregularities; NSUI files police case as 80-day protest shuts down university demanding VC’s removal
The CLP (Congress Legislature Party) in Assam on Monday lodged a formal complaint with the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation), seeking an inquiry into alleged corruption, administrative irregularities and misuse of authority by Tezpur University vice chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh.
The opposition party said the allegations, raised consistently by students, faculty and staff associations, warranted an independent investigation to protect public funds and restore institutional credibility.
In its letter to the CBI’s Guwahati office, the CLP said these concerns had surfaced through public complaints as well as responses to Right to Information applications.
Signed by Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia and MLAs Nurul Huda and Sibamoni Bora, the letter urged a “time-bound, impartial inquiry” into procurement records, tenders and financial transactions of recent years. It also asked the CBI to verify RTI-based claims that documents related to the VC’s appointment and qualifications were “not available in the office”.
The party alleged that the irregularities could attract legal scrutiny under provisions dealing with undue advantage, criminal misconduct, habitual offences and organised crime.
“Given the scale of public funds involved and the importance of Tezpur University for the region, an independent investigation is essential,” the CLP said.
Separately, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) filed a police complaint in Hailakandi district accusing Singh of criminal breach of trust, cheating, conspiracy and money laundering. The complaint claimed that Singh had engaged in “systematic, large-scale corruption”, misappropriated public funds running into several crores, collected fees without delivering services and abused his official position for financial gain.
Tezpur University has been in turmoil since mid-September, initially triggered by student protests accusing the VC of disrespecting cultural icon Zubeen Garg during a period of state mourning.
The agitation has since expanded to include allegations of fiscal mismanagement, deforestation and ecological violations under Singh’s administration.
The VC has been absent from campus since 22 September, after heated exchanges with students forced him to leave abruptly.
The campus has remained fully shut since 29 November, with students, teachers and non-teaching staff united under the Tezpur University United Forum (TUUF) demanding Singh’s removal and a formal inquiry.
End-term examinations have been cancelled, and employee associations TUTA and TUNTEA have extended their support to the protest. The TUUF said it was “deeply disappointed” that even after 80 days of peaceful demonstrations, no concrete assurance had been offered by the Centre.
Tension escalated over the weekend when a high-level delegation from the Union Ministry of Education, led by Secretary Vineet Joshi, was prevented from leaving the campus for more than three hours.
The team was allowed to depart only after Joint Secretary Saumya Gupta provided a handwritten assurance that the Centre would address the concerns raised.
In an unexpected development on Friday, senior-most professor Bhattacharyya assumed charge as acting Vice Chancellor suo motu, citing provisions of the Tezpur University Act, 1993. The university’s administrative leadership remains in flux as protests continue and central authorities deliberate on the future of the VC.
