Assam Congress seeks CBI probe into Tezpur University VC over corruption charges

The CLP (Congress Legislature Party) in Assam on Monday lodged a formal complaint with the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation), seeking an inquiry into alleged corruption, administrative irregularities and misuse of authority by Tezpur University vice chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh.

The opposition party said the allegations, raised consistently by students, faculty and staff associations, warranted an independent investigation to protect public funds and restore institutional credibility.

In its letter to the CBI’s Guwahati office, the CLP said these concerns had surfaced through public complaints as well as responses to Right to Information applications.

Signed by Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia and MLAs Nurul Huda and Sibamoni Bora, the letter urged a “time-bound, impartial inquiry” into procurement records, tenders and financial transactions of recent years. It also asked the CBI to verify RTI-based claims that documents related to the VC’s appointment and qualifications were “not available in the office”.

The party alleged that the irregularities could attract legal scrutiny under provisions dealing with undue advantage, criminal misconduct, habitual offences and organised crime.

“Given the scale of public funds involved and the importance of Tezpur University for the region, an independent investigation is essential,” the CLP said.

Separately, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) filed a police complaint in Hailakandi district accusing Singh of criminal breach of trust, cheating, conspiracy and money laundering. The complaint claimed that Singh had engaged in “systematic, large-scale corruption”, misappropriated public funds running into several crores, collected fees without delivering services and abused his official position for financial gain.