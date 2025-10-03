Assam court sends 2 band members to 14-day police remand in Zubeen Garg case
Confirming development, CID special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta says interrogation of all four accused arrested so far is in progress
A local court in Assam on Friday, 4 October, remanded two members of late singer-composer Zubeen Garg’s band — Shekharjyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta — to 14 days of police custody in connection with the ongoing probe into the artiste’s death.
Confirming the development, CID special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta told PTI that the interrogation of all four accused arrested so far is in progress. “The interrogation of all the four arrested accused is underway. I cannot share anything more at this moment,” he said.
Goswami and Mahanta were taken into custody on Thursday after several rounds of questioning. Both were reportedly present on the yacht in Singapore, where Zubeen Garg died on 19 September while swimming in the sea during a break from performances.
Earlier, the Assam CID had arrested Siddharth Sharma, Garg’s manager, and Shyamkanu Mahanta, a festival organiser, from Delhi on Wednesday. Police have already invoked murder charges against the two.
The arrests mark a major step forward in the investigation into the sudden and shocking demise of Garg, one of Assam’s most celebrated cultural icons. The CID has maintained that the probe is being conducted on multiple fronts, including alleged negligence and the circumstances leading up to the singer’s death.
With PTI inputs