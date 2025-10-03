Assam court sends 2 band members to 14-day police remand in Zubeen Garg case

Goswami and Mahanta were taken into custody on Thursday after several rounds of questioning. Both were reportedly present on the yacht in Singapore, where Zubeen Garg died on 19 September while swimming in the sea during a break from performances.

Earlier, the Assam CID had arrested Siddharth Sharma, Garg’s manager, and Shyamkanu Mahanta, a festival organiser, from Delhi on Wednesday. Police have already invoked murder charges against the two.

The arrests mark a major step forward in the investigation into the sudden and shocking demise of Garg, one of Assam’s most celebrated cultural icons. The CID has maintained that the probe is being conducted on multiple fronts, including alleged negligence and the circumstances leading up to the singer’s death.

