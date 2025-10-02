Zubeen Garg died from drowning, not scuba diving, autopsy confirms

Singer and musician Zubeen Garg tragically passed away on 19 September after drowning while swimming near St John's Island, Singapore, according to new reports. This clarification comes after earlier reports suggested he had died while scuba diving.

Garg, who was in Singapore to attend events marking the 60th anniversary of India-Singapore diplomatic relations, the India-ASEAN Year of Tourism, and the North East India Festival, died at the age of 52.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed that they provided a copy of the autopsy report, along with preliminary findings on Garg’s death, to the High Commission of India upon request, as reported by The Straits Times. The Indian High Commission has confirmed receiving the report.

Sources have revealed that the autopsy report indicates Garg died as a result of drowning. The SPF has already ruled out foul play in the incident.

A legal expert quoted by The Straits Times, Ng Kai Ling, an associate director at LIMN Law Corporation, suggested that a coroner’s inquiry could further clarify the events leading to Garg's drowning. Ng also explained that while the SPF's statement of no foul play suggests they do not suspect murder or criminal violence, the term 'foul play' does not have a statutory definition.

On 19 September, Garg was at St John's Island when he was found unconscious in the water and rushed to Singapore General Hospital, where he was later declared dead.

Earlier media reports stated that Garg had been aboard a yacht with over a dozen people when the tragedy occurred. A video posted on X on 20 September showed the singer jumping into the water while wearing a life jacket.