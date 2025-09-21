Assam weeps: Zubeen Garg’s final journey draws thousands in Guwahati

Guwahati’s Sarusajai drowned in a tide of sorrow on Sunday, 21 September, as thousands gathered at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex to bid a heart-wrenching farewell to Zubeen Garg — the voice of ‘Ya Ali’, whose melodies once soared like prayers and still echo in the soul of Assam.

Zubeen's mortal remains were held here to allow for the last public homage, allowing the people whose lives he had touched to offer their last respects.

The mourning had begun a day earlier, as fans from every walk of life gathered outside Garg’s residence in Kahilipara, where a garlanded portrait of the singer was placed in the apartment parking lot. Listeners — including fellow artistes and local leaders — bowed their heads in reverence before it. His wife Garima Garg joined them briefly, her quiet tears speaking the grief of a family shattered by loss — on the very eve of a much-looked-to performance, at the start of the festive fortnight in the state.