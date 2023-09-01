Assam : ECI launches electoral roll revision synchronizing with delimitation exercise

The Assam electoral roll is currently undergoing a special summary revision by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to bring it into compliance with the state's freshly defined assembly and parliamentary seats, an official said on Friday.

According to the official, the key dates in this procedure have been made public. On November 10, the complete list of polling locations will also be made public.

The final electoral roll is expected to be released on January 31, 2024, after the draft electoral roll is published on December 1. It is important to note that the updating process will continue until the ECI formally announces the election schedule.