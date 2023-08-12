ECI publishes final order on Assam delimitation; SC, ST reserved seats increased

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday, August 11, published the final delimitation order for 19 Parliamentary and 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam. The total number of seats were kept intact in the delimitation exercise as notified by the ECI earlier in its draft proposal.

In an official statement, the poll panel said, “The final proposal has been prepared by the Commission after an extensive and robust consultative exercise with diverse stakeholders, which included three days of public hearings in Guwahati on the draft proposal.”

The ECI conducted two rounds of public hearings on the draft proposal, before and after publication of the draft. The latest was done in July last week.