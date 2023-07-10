AIUDF moves SC against delimitation exercise in Assam

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has moved the Supreme Court against the draft delimitation proposal in Assam recently published by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

AIUDF vice president Suzam Uddin Laskar has filed a lawsuit in the apex court on July 8 challenging the draft proposal on the delineation of the state's Assembly and Parliamentary Constituencies.

In the draft delimitation proposal, two constituencies -- Patherkandi in Karimganj and the Katlicherra in Hailakandi -- were eliminated.