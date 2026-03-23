Assam elections: Gaurav Gogoi files nomination from Jorhat, makes Assembly poll debut

Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi on Monday filed his nomination from the Jorhat Assembly seat, marking his electoral debut in the state polls.

Gogoi, who is also Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, began the day by visiting religious places across communities before leading a roadshow from Jorhat stadium to the district commissioner’s office, where he submitted his papers.

Campaign pitch and political messaging

Addressing reporters, Gogoi described the election as an “opportunity to cleanse Assam politics”.

“During the last few years, politics in the state has stooped to a very low level, for which we feel ashamed,” he said, urging people to take “collective responsibility” to improve public life.

He also made welfare delivery a key campaign plank.

“A Congress government will ensure that all women get benefits of schemes without having to attend party meetings or rallies,” he said.

Gogoi alleged that the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) was “insulting women” by linking welfare benefits to political mobilisation — a charge the ruling party has not responded to.

Alliance backing and outreach

The Congress is contesting as part of a six-party opposition alliance that includes Raijor Dal, AJP (Assam Jatiyatabadi Party), CPI(M) (Communist Party of India (Marxist)), CPI(ML) (Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist)) and APHLC (All Party Hill Leaders Conference).