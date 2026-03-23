Assam elections: Gaurav Gogoi files nomination from Jorhat, makes Assembly poll debut
Assam Congress chief calls election chance to ‘cleanse politics’; faces BJP’s Hitendranath Goswami
Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi on Monday filed his nomination from the Jorhat Assembly seat, marking his electoral debut in the state polls.
Gogoi, who is also Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, began the day by visiting religious places across communities before leading a roadshow from Jorhat stadium to the district commissioner’s office, where he submitted his papers.
Campaign pitch and political messaging
Addressing reporters, Gogoi described the election as an “opportunity to cleanse Assam politics”.
“During the last few years, politics in the state has stooped to a very low level, for which we feel ashamed,” he said, urging people to take “collective responsibility” to improve public life.
He also made welfare delivery a key campaign plank.
“A Congress government will ensure that all women get benefits of schemes without having to attend party meetings or rallies,” he said.
Gogoi alleged that the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) was “insulting women” by linking welfare benefits to political mobilisation — a charge the ruling party has not responded to.
Alliance backing and outreach
The Congress is contesting as part of a six-party opposition alliance that includes Raijor Dal, AJP (Assam Jatiyatabadi Party), CPI(M) (Communist Party of India (Marxist)), CPI(ML) (Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist)) and APHLC (All Party Hill Leaders Conference).
Supporters of alliance partners joined Gogoi’s procession, carrying party flags.
Earlier in the day, Gogoi visited a gurudwara, temple, namghar, mosque and church, and also paid tribute to his father, former chief minister Tarun Gogoi, at his family residence.
Contest against seasoned BJP leader
Gogoi will face BJP’s sitting MLA Hitendranath Goswami, a five-time legislator who has represented the seat across different tenures, including since 2016 for the BJP.
The last date for filing nominations is 23 March, scrutiny will take place on 24 March, and the deadline for withdrawal is 26 March.
Polling for the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held on 9 April, with counting scheduled for 4 May.
Gogoi’s entry into the Assembly polls marks a significant shift from parliamentary politics to state-level electoral contest, as the Congress looks to challenge the ruling NDA (National Democratic Alliance) in Assam.