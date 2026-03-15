Congress releases second list of 23 candidates for Assam polls

At the same time, the Congress has kept several constituencies open for potential alliance partners, reflecting the fluid political negotiations underway. Seats such as Bhowanipur-Sorbhog, Bajali, Palasbari, Guwahati Central, Goreswar, Morigaon, Barhampur, Binnakandi, Behali, Sadiya, Dibrugarh, Khowang, Sarupathar, Diphu (ST) and Amri (ST) have been left vacant as part of ongoing seat-sharing discussions.

The announcement comes against the backdrop of shifting political equations in Assam, where Opposition unity remains a work in progress. Talks with Raijor Dal, once seen as a potential ally, have reportedly stalled for now, highlighting the complexities of forging a broad anti-incumbency front.

Meanwhile, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has already made it clear that it will contest the elections independently and has begun releasing its own slate of candidates, further shaping the evolving electoral landscape.

Sources within the party say the early declaration of candidates is a calculated strategy — designed to galvanise grassroots workers, sharpen local campaign structures and build political momentum ahead of the polls. The list was finalised after a series of high-level strategy meetings in New Delhi involving senior leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, who are closely overseeing the party’s preparations in Assam.

On the other side of the political aisle, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has yet to release its candidate list for the elections, though party sources indicate that names are likely to be announced in the coming week.

With the second list now in the public domain, the Congress has covered more than half of the state’s assembly constituencies, signalling an accelerated campaign tempo as it prepares to challenge the BJP-led alliance in what promises to be a closely watched electoral contest in the Northeast.

More candidate lists are expected in the days ahead, once alliance negotiations reach their conclusion and the party finalises nominees for the remaining seats.

With IANS inputs