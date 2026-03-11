As Assam pays Rs 9,000 each to 40 lakh women ahead of polls, here's how freebie frenzy surged post COVID

The BJP government in Assam transferred Rs 3,600 crore to bank accounts of 40 lakh women beneficiaries with Rs 9,000 per woman under the Orunodoi scheme Tuesday, days before 2026 Assembly elections, with AAP-ruled Punjab escalating cash promises for 2027 polls.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the Guwahati launch, with 3,800 panchayat functions disbursing Rs 9,000 each (four months' instalments) via Direct Benefit Transfer to widows, disabled and cancer-affected families.

Akin to Assam, AAP's Punjab government announced Rs 1,100 monthly cash for women plus free atta-dal-tea-sugar-mustard oil, building on Rs 10 lakh cashless health cover launched January 2026.

CM Bhagwant Mann's government carries Rs 22,000 crore annual free power burden (300 units) and Rs 600 crore women's bus subsidy, straining state finances.

COVID-triggered freebies explosion

Post COVID disruption, welfare spending morphed into electoral war chests as governments competed on populist promises.

While Delhi AAP under Arvind Kejriwal pioneered the trend with Rs 2,100 monthly women allowance (2022), Rs 500 LPG cylinders and free pilgrimages and eventually dominating MCD/Legislative polls, BJP countered in Madhya Pradesh's Ladli Behna Yojana (2023) — Rs 1,250/month to 1.3 crore women costing Rs 20,000 crore yearly — reviving Shivraj Chouhan for fifth term.

Maharashtra's Mahayuti matched with Rs 1,500 Majhi Ladki Bahin (2024), enrolling 2.3 crore women.

Telangana's Rs 500/month women stipend, Rajasthan's Rs 500 cooking gas subsidy flooded 2023 elections.