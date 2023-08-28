Assam: Elephant dies due to electrocution

In yet another tragic incident, a wild elephant came into contact with a high voltage electric wire in Assam’s Udalguri district and died on Monday, officials said.

The incident happened in the wee hours of Monday at a private tea garden in Hatigarh area of the district which is not far from Indo-Bhutan border.

Dibakor Das, the Divisional Forest Officer at Udalguri told IANS, “The elephant came out from the wild in search of food and while it was collecting some foodstuff, it came into contact with a high voltage electric line. The jumbo unfortunately died on the spot.”

A team from the forest department including Das and others rushed to the spot.