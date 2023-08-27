Human-elephant conflict claims 118 lives since 2022 in Assam

Deaths of people due to human-elephant conflicts is on the rise in Assam with 118 people losing their lives since last year. During the same period, as many as 29 wild elephants have died, either after being run over by trains or other reasons, including electrocution.

The loss lives is mostly caused as a large number of pachyderms often come out of the forests in search of food.

Assam Forest and Wildlife officials said that 73 people were killed due to elephant attacks last year, while 45 have died so far this year. The victims included many women.

In all, 21 elephants were killed due to accidents with running trains, electrocution and other mishaps last year, while eight have died so far this year owing to similar misfortunes.

According to reports, between 1990 and 2018, a total of 115 elephants died in Assam due to train hits.