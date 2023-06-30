Elephant electrocution in Karnataka: Farmer booked under Wildlife Act

The Karnataka Police on Friday booked the owner of the farm where an elephant was electrocuted to death in the DB Kuppe range of Nagarhole Tiger Reserve in Mysuru district.

The elephant died in the early hours of Thursday. The police stated that the elephant was aged between 30-35 years and it died after coming into contact with electrical wire.

The electricity was supplied through solar power generation.

The accused was identified as Uday, a local farmer. After the incident Uday had escaped from the village.