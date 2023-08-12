Elephant conservation: India still has a long way to go, says Indo-Canadian biologist

As the world observes Elephant Day on August 12 to raise awareness about the preservation and protection of the largest land mammals, a top Indo-Canadian conservationist says India has miles to go when it comes to saving their gentle giants.

With almost 1,200 elephants killed in the last 10 years across India -- 245 of them in the past three years in Odisha alone, the gentle giants are at a grave risk, with just 27,000 left in the country at present.

And with Kerala losing 58 per cent of its wild elephants in the last six years, according to a 2023 forest department data, there "seems no sense of urgency to implement solutions and deal with a crisis unfolding in India," says multiple award-winning wildlife filmmaker and elephant conservationist, Sangita Iyer.

"India still has a long way to go when it comes to elephant conservation, and appreciating the interdependencies of every creature in this magnificent web of life," Iyer, founder of Voice for Asian Elephants Society (VFAES), told IANS in an interview.