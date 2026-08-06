Assam flood situation grim; 1.6 lakh people affected, toll reaches 95

The flood situation in Assam continued to cast a grim shadow on Thursday, with 14 districts bearing the brunt of the deluge and more than 1.6 lakh people battling the impact of overflowing rivers and submerged landscapes. The death toll climbed to 95 after six more fatalities were reported.

Six deaths were recorded on Wednesday, with Sivasagar and Biswanath reporting two fatalities each, while Golaghat and Morigaon witnessed one death each.

Sivasagar emerged as the worst-affected district, accounting for 50 deaths so far, while neighbouring Charaideo recorded 21 fatalities. The toll stood at nine in Jorhat, five in Golaghat, three in Dhemaji, two each in Karbi Anglong and Biswanath, and one each in Sonitpur, Kamrup Metropolitan and Morigaon.

The relentless waters continued to disrupt lives across Biswanath, Charaideo, Darrang, Dhemaji, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karbi Anglong, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Tinsukia and Udalguri districts, leaving over 1,60,600 people affected.