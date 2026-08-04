Assam flood toll rises to 87 as over 11.45 lakh people remain affected

Four people remain missing, including three from Sivasagar and one from Dhemaji.

Relief operations continue across the state, with 224 relief camps currently sheltering 73,074 displaced residents. In addition, 1,844 relief distribution centres are supplying essential assistance to affected communities.

Authorities have evacuated 29,985 people to safer locations as a precaution against further flooding.

The floods have also caused widespread damage to homes, with 3,771 houses completely destroyed and another 12,987 partially damaged.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said relief work remained underway while the government's priority was gradually shifting towards rehabilitation and helping affected families return to normal life.

Officials said district administrations were continuing to distribute relief materials, assess losses and restore damaged infrastructure, while preparations were being made to facilitate the safe return of displaced residents as floodwaters recede.

Despite the improving situation, authorities have urged people living in vulnerable areas to remain vigilant, warning that intermittent rainfall in upstream catchments could still affect river levels in some parts of the state.

With IANS inputs