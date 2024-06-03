Assam floods: Death toll rises to 18, over 6 lakh people affected

Assam's flood situation continues to remain grim with three more fatalities reported and new areas inundated, although the number of affected people decreased marginally, an official bulletin said on Monday, 3 June.

Rivers remained in spate, while affected people took shelter in relief camps in different areas, it said.

An Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin on Sunday night said over 6 lakh people in 13 districts continued to remain affected by the flood.

The number of affected people was 6,01,642 in 10 districts on Saturday.

Two deaths were reported in Cachar and one in Nagaon, taking the toll in flood and storm since 28 May to 18 May.