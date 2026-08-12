Assam floods worsen as 1.12 lakh hit, rivers swell beyond danger mark

The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Wednesday, with more than 1.12 lakh people affected across four districts as several rivers continued to swell and weather officials warned of more rain in already inundated areas.

The Dhansiri river at Numaligarh in Golaghat remained in a “severe flood situation”, with its water level continuing to rise. Authorities urged residents to stay away from the river as the threat of further flooding loomed.

The Dhansiri at Numaligarh and Kushiyara at Sribhumi were flowing above their danger levels, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The India Meteorological Department’s Guwahati centre has forecast thunderstorms, lightning and moderate to heavy rainfall in parts of Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Sivasagar and Tinsukia districts, raising fears that the situation could deteriorate further.