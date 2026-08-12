Assam floods worsen as 1.12 lakh hit, rivers swell beyond danger mark
Dhansiri river at Numaligarh in Golaghat remains in a “severe flood situation”, with its water level continuing to rise
The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Wednesday, with more than 1.12 lakh people affected across four districts as several rivers continued to swell and weather officials warned of more rain in already inundated areas.
The Dhansiri river at Numaligarh in Golaghat remained in a “severe flood situation”, with its water level continuing to rise. Authorities urged residents to stay away from the river as the threat of further flooding loomed.
The Dhansiri at Numaligarh and Kushiyara at Sribhumi were flowing above their danger levels, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).
The India Meteorological Department’s Guwahati centre has forecast thunderstorms, lightning and moderate to heavy rainfall in parts of Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Sivasagar and Tinsukia districts, raising fears that the situation could deteriorate further.
Golaghat worst hit
According to ASDMA’s latest flood bulletin, no fresh deaths were reported, leaving this year’s flood toll at 101.
More than 1,12,700 people are currently affected across Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon and Sivasagar.
Golaghat remains the worst-hit district, with more than 65,000 people affected, followed by Sivasagar with nearly 20,000 and Nagaon with over 16,000 residents battling floodwaters.
At least 441 villages remain inundated, while floods have damaged 10,879 hectares of cropland across the state.
Relief operations stepped up
Authorities are operating 92 relief camps and distribution centres across five districts, providing assistance to more than 30,000 affected people.
Over the past 24 hours, ASDMA distributed 420.32 quintals of rice, 74.72 quintals of dal, 22.42 quintals of salt and 2,058.95 litres of mustard oil among flood-hit communities.
Floodwaters have also damaged embankments, roads, bridges and other critical infrastructure in several districts, while 31,650 livestock and poultry have been affected.
With more rain forecast and rivers running high, authorities remain on alert as Assam braces for another difficult phase of the monsoon, with relief teams continuing efforts to reach communities cut off by the rising waters.
With PTI inputs