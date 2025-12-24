Assam: Fringe outfit vandalises school to protest Christmas festivities

Activists of a fringe Hindutva outfit vandalised Christmas celebrations at a school and torched festive items at shops in Assam’s Nalbari district on Tuesday, police said, in the latest instance of disruptions targeting Christian events during the Christmas season.

According to a police official, members of the group staged a protest against the celebration of Christmas in Nalbari town before forcing their way into St Mary's School in Panigaon village. The activists allegedly damaged decorations, burnt banners and posters announcing Christmas Day programmes, and warned the school authorities against holding celebrations on the premises.

The group was identified as members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad Bajrang Dal. The activists reportedly raised 'jai Shri Ram' slogans during the protest.

After leaving the school, the group moved through Nalbari town, targeting shops selling Christmas-related goods. Police said the activists set fire to decorative items outside several shops near the Jain Mandir area and later entered shopping malls and other commercial establishments to burn Christmas merchandise.

“We don’t want Christian festivals here. Trade in festivals of Indian origin. But we do not accept doing business with a festival of non-Indian origin,” VHP-Bajrang Dal Nalbari district secretary Bhaskar Deka told reporters.

Police said no FIR had been registered so far, as no formal complaint had been filed by the school authorities or shop owners.