Assam govt employees start 2-day protest demanding Old Pension Scheme

Lakhs of Assam government employees started a two-day protest on Tuesday demanding re-introduction of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and said the state government can do it provided it has the will.

Employees under the aegis of the All Assam Government NPS Employees' Association (AAGNPSEA) started 'Karma Birati' (cessation of work) agitation at their respective workplaces to protest against the National Pension System (NPS).

"The NPS views the pension system as a business and pensioners as some trading material. It is against the ethos and traditions of our country. We are a welfare state and we cannot allow this foundation to erode," AAGNPSEA president Atulananda Hazarika said.