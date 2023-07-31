Assam: Congress holds protests against price rise

The opposition Congress on Monday, July 31, staged demonstrations across Assam against the price rise of essential commodities and demanded action from the BJP-led state and Central government to control it.



The party also submitted a memorandum to the governments at Dispur and New Delhi through the respective district commissioners.



Participating in the protest at Guwahati, party MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar said, "Prices of all commodities have gone up, be it petrol, diesel or medicines. The rates when Congress was in power in the state and the Centre cannot be compared with what it is now when the BJP is in power."