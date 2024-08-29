Assam oppn preventing indigenous Hindu MLAs from speaking in Assembly: CM

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday, 29 August, attacked the opposition, claiming that a tendency has developed among them "not to allow" speeches of "Indigenous Hindu MLAs" in the Assembly.

During discussion of The Assam Land and Revenue Regulation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024, Sarma also came down heavily on opposition members for interrupting a speech by his party MLA Bhuban Pegu.

"There is a new tendency in the House not to allow indigenous Hindu MLAs to speak. It's a dangerous trend. Please do not be so aggressive. After our land, now don't try to capture the Assembly," Sarma said while defending Pegu.