Rhino killing: Poachers arrested in Kaziranga National Park

Police have arrested suspected poachers involved in the recent killing of a rhino in Assam's Kaziranga National Park, a senior official said on Saturday. The pachyderm's horn has also been recovered, director-general of police (DGP) G.P. Singh said.

A team led by the superintendent of police of Golaghat district made the arrests, he said. "Poachers have been arrested along with recovery of poached horn and the AK Rifle used in the poaching. Some more recoveries are yet to be made along with reconstruction of crime scene," Singh wrote on X. The DGP, however, did not specify the number of persons arrested.

"Compliments to the entire team and supervisory officers. Our commitment to protect one-horned Rhinos is unwavering," he added.

The carcass of an adult female rhino, with its horn missing, was recovered from the national park on 22 January. It was deduced that on 21 January, poachers had killed the rhino at Agoratoli Forest Range within the national park and tiger reserve, and officials claimed that the poachers cut off the horn and escaped.

The police said they initiated an operation immediately after the discovery, and were able to catch the poachers within a week. “We monitored potential markets and followed the links that were provided. The poachers' attempt to sell the horn was predicted. We apprehended the poachers on Friday after receiving specific information,” a senior police officer said.