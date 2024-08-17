Assam Police announce Rs 5 lakh reward for information on 'IED-like devices'

The Assam Police announced a cash reward of up to Rs 5 lakh for credible information leading to the identification of those involved in manufacturing, transportation and planting of 'IED-like devices' in different parts of the state for the banned outfit ULFA (I).

The police exuded confidence in cracking the case, with responsibilities assigned to different officials and wings to take forward the investigation.

The United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), in an email to media houses, including PTI, on Thursday, 15 August claimed to have planted 24 bombs and gave out a list identifying the exact locations of 19 bombs with photographs but could not pinpoint the remaining five spots.

ULFA said the blasts were scheduled to take place between 6 am and noon on Thursday but as the bombs did not explode due to "technical failure", it sought public cooperation for defusing the explosive devices.

Two 'IED-like devices' were found in Guwahati on Friday, 16 August taking the total number of 'bomb-like substances' seized across the state in the last 24 hours to 10, officials said.

A minor was detained in Lakhimpur for questioning, while search operations for unearthing explosives were conducted in different places, including in Tinsukia district's Panitola residence of former self-styled general secretary of the outfit, Anup Chetia, who signed a peace pact with the government last year, officials said.

Director General of Police (DGP) G P Singh, while speaking to reporters after reviewing the situation with Guwahati Police, said, "We held discussions with our officers of Guwahati city, Special Branch, CID and others. Discussions were on the line of investigation to be followed, a plan of action was prepared and which agencies would help in which way and responsibilities entrusted."