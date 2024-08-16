Oppn demands Himanta's resignation after seizure of 'bomb-like substances' on I-Day

"It is strange that CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and his police had no clue about the bombs. Our only demand is CM-cum-Home Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma must resign immediately for failing to provide a secure environment in the state," he added.

Gogoi said that the bombs did not explode at the mercy of ULFA (I) only and it proved that any group can plant bombs at any place across the state to kill people.

"There is no existence of police and law and order. The Assam government has totally failed," the MLA said.

Sarma did not react to findings of the bombs and security lapse at all when asked by reporters on the sidelines of an official function.

"Tatas have brought semiconductor industry to Assam and many such investments are in the pipeline. After many years, the state is witnessing an atmosphere of progress and development. I request ULFA (I) chief Paresh Barua not to create such an environment that the investment atmosphere is destroyed," the CM said.

Assam has almost 14 lakh unemployed youths and if industries do not come here, the youths go to outside the state to become security guards in other places, Sarma said.

"I hope that no subversive acts will be carried out to discourage investors in Assam," he added.

The chief minister further said that any problem can be solved through dialogue.

"I had earlier also stated and today again humbly request Paresh Barua not to hamper the development journey of Assam," he added.

Police have unearthed "bomb-like substances" from at least eight places, including two in Guwahati, after the banned ULFA (I) on Thursday claimed to have planted bombs in 24 locations to trigger serial blasts across Assam on Independence Day.