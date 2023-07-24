ULFA-I threatens Assam DGP, accuses him of staging ‘fake’ encounters

Hours after a person was shot and some others were arrested on the charges of demanding extortion money in the name of United Liberation Front of Asom–Independent (ULFA-I), the banned militant outfit threatened Assam DGP G.P. Singh to stop doing ‘fake’ encounters or else leave the state.

The policeon Sunday arrested Hem Chutia from Khowang locality in Moran, Dibrugarh district for allegedly extorting money in the name of ULFA–I.

However, according to the police, following his arrest, he tried to escape from custody and in that course, police shot him in the leg.

Taking to Twitter, the DGP wrote: “In the recent past extortion demands have been received by some business persons in Upper Assam in the name of banned organisation ULFA (irrespective of genuine or fake). Police has apprehended some persons while collecting such money. One of them has been injured today in shoot out while trying to flee by attacking police personnel.”